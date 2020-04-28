Bavarian premier says Lufthansa CEO's warning should be taken seriously

MUNICH, April 28 (Reuters) - The premier of the German state of Bavaria on Tuesday said a warning issued by Lufthansa’s CEO - that governments should not have too much influence on the airline - should be taken seriously.

Markus Soeder, head of the Christian Social Union (CSU) - the sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and part of the federal coalition - told a news conference that CEO Carsten Spohr was doing “an excellent job”.

“If he’s now warning that there are problems, we should take this very seriously,” Soeder said.

He added that aid for Lufthansa should not go too far and that it should not be nationalised.