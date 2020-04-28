Company News
April 28, 2020 / 6:29 AM / in an hour

No agreement with German government on Lufthansa rescue package - sources

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and the German government have not yet agreed on a rescue package for the airline, company and government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Lufthansa declined to comment and a spokeswoman for the economy ministry had no immediate comment.

News outlet Business Insider earlier reported that Germany has agreed to help Lufthansa with a package worth about 9 billion euros ($9.74 billion) in return for a blocking minority and one or two supervisory board mandates. ($1 = 0.9242 euros) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt and Christian Kraemer in Berlin; writing by Thomas Seythal Editing by Michelle Martin)

