German govt agrees rescue package worth 9 bln euros for Lufthansa - Business insider

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - The German government has agreed to help airline Lufthansa with a rescue package worth around 9 billion euros ($9.74 billion) in return for a blocking minority and one or two supervisory board mandates, Business Insider cited company sources as saying.

The news outlet said Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr would formally seal the deal with Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Tuesday.

The German government had no immediate comment. Lufthansa was not immediately available to comment.