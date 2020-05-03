Lufthansa board hopeful of securing government bailout soon

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is hopeful that its bailout talks with the German government can be concluded soon, the airline’s board told staff in a letter seen by Reuters, adding that it is also considering alternatives such as creditor protection.

“We estimate that these talks can lead to a conclusion soon,” Chief Executive Carsten Spohr and board members wrote in the letter, adding that they are also checking alternative options but do not expect to need them. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by David Goodman)