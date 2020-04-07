Lufthansa grounds Germanwings in sweeping restructuring

FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - Lufthansa on Tuesday said it will ground its Germanwings low-cost airline as part of a broader overhaul which includes cutting flight capacity across the group.

Lufthansa said it will be reducing flight capacity at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, including reducing the number of aircraft in service for Lufthansa and Eurowings.

“Germanwings flight operations will be discontinued. All options resulting from this are to be discussed with the respective unions,” the company said.