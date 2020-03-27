LVMH says Q1 sales could decline by "10 pct to 20 pct" vs Q1 2019

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - Louis Vuitton owner LVMH said on Friday it could “accurately” calculate at this stage the impact of the closures of production sites and stores linked to the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

In a short statement, the French luxury goods group said it would publish its sales figure for the first quarter on April 16, after the close of the Paris market.

“The figure is not known today, but it can be reasonably expected that it will decrease in a range between 10 and 20% compared to the same period last year”, LVMH added. (Reporting by Marc Angrand Benoit Van Overstraeten; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by)