Australia's Lynas to follow Malaysia's extension on movement restrictions

March 31 (Reuters) - Australian rare earths producer Lynas Corp said on Tuesday it will follow the Malaysian government’s order to extend restriction on movement by two weeks to April 14 to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

“We will continue to follow all guidelines of the Malaysian government, including the Ministry of Health,” Lynas said in a statement, referring to the extension announced last week.

The Malaysian processing plant of the world’s biggest rare earths producer outside China has been temporarily closed since March 23, days after the government first announced a two-week restriction on movement until March 31.