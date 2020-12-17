UPDATE 1-Portugal's Costa in isolation after meeting Macron, gets COVID-19 test

(Adds quote, details)

LISBON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa has cancelled official trips and is in self-isolation, his office said on Thursday, less than 24 hours after he met French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

It said Costa displayed no symptoms and was awaiting the result of a coronavirus test he got earlier on Thursday, which had already been scheduled before his official trip to Sao Tome and Principe and Guinea Bissau between Dec. 18 and Dec. 20.

“The prime minister decided to cancel the trip, as well as any public agenda that implies his physical presence,” the statement said. “He will keep all executive activities and work schedule, which will be carried out remotely.”

Reuters images from Wednesday showed Macron warmly welcoming Costa to the Elysee Palace, with both leaders wearing masks as they stood shoulder to shoulder outside the building’s entrance.

Macron and Costa had a working lunch to discuss priorities of Portugal's upcoming European Council presidency, which starts next month.