France's Macron condemns unilateral border control measures over coronavirus

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday condemned unilateral border control measures taken by some European Union countries in a bid to control the coronavirus outbreak, following a phone briefing with Germany’s Angela Merkel and other EU officials.

The discussion between Macron and Merkel came after Germany decided to temporarily introduce border controls on frontiers with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark from Monday in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.