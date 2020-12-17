Factbox: Macron met heads of state, leaders before positive COVID test

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron met numerous heads of state and high-level officials in the 10 days before he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, including most European leaders at a summit on Dec 10-11.

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, OECD's Secretary General Angel Gurria, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay pose for a photo at their arrival for a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), at its headquarters in Paris, France December 14, 2020. Martin Bureau/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Here is a list of some of his key events and contacts during that period:

WEDNESDAY, DEC 16

Meeting with PORTUGUESE PRIME MINISTER ANTONIO COSTA at the Elysee Palace.

Macron chairs a cabinet meeting attended by most ministers, including PRIME MINISTER JEAN CASTEX.

MONDAY, DEC 14

Celebration of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) convention in Paris. Those in attendance include:

PEDRO SANCHEZ, SPANISH PRIME MINISTER

CHARLES MICHEL, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL

ANGEL GURRIA, OECD SECRETARY GENERAL

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, DEC 10-11

European Council meeting in Brussels. Of the council’s 27 member states, only two leaders were missing: Estonia’s Jüri Ratas and Croatia’s Andrej Plenkovic.

Those in attendance include:

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER ALEXANDER DE CROO

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIUSEPPE CONTE

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT DAVID SASSOLI

PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION URSULA VON DER LEYEN

MONDAY, DEC 7

Meeting with EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH AL-SISI at the Elysee Palace.