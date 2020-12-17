Macron 'likely' infected with COVID-19 during EU council -French presidency

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron was “very likely” infected with COVID-19 during last week’s European council, the French presidency said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Macron’s office announced the French president had tested positive, prompting a track-and-trace effort across Europe following numerous meetings between Macron and EU leaders. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)