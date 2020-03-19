France's Macron says extension of lockdown is "likely"

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that a lockdown put in place to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic would likely be extended beyond its initial 14-day period.

During a visit to health facilities in Paris, Macron also said that some French citizens still take the lockdown measures lightly.

Following Italy’s example, Macron on Monday ordered a national lockdown that took effect on Tuesday at 1100 GMT and is due to last two weeks. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; ; Editing by Jon Boyle)