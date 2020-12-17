Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Macron speaks at video conference after testing positive for COVID-19

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Thursday at an online conference on foreign humanitarian aid policy after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Macron, 42, has tested positive for COVID-19, spurring a track and trace scramble across Europe following meetings between the French leader and EU heads of government in recent days. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Mark Heinrich)

