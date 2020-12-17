OECD head Gurria quarantines after contact with France's Macron

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - OECD head Angel Gurria said on Thursday on his Twitter account he was quarantining and would have a coronavirus test after a contact with French President Emmanuel Macron this week.

Macron, 42, has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a track and trace effort across Europe following meetings between the French leader and EU heads of government in recent days. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alex Richardson)