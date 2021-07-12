France's Macron says retirement age needs to be pushed back

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - France needs to push back the retirement and the government will continue its pension reforms as soon as the COVID-19 situation improves, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televied speech on Monday.
He also said that special pension regimes in certain industries will be scrapped for new recruits.
“We will have to work longer and take our retirement later,” Macron said.
Reporting by Michel Rose Writing by Geert De Clercq
