Spain's Sanchez quarantines after France's Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the Elysee Palace as part of events marking the 60th anniversary of the signing of the OECD convention in Paris, France, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has suspended all public activities and will quarantine until Dec.24 after being in contact with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Thursday.

Sanchez and Macron met on Monday in Paris. Video footage of Macron welcoming the Spanish prime minister at the Elysee Palace showed both wore masks and did not shake hands.

Sanchez, whose wife contracted the virus at the start of the pandemic in March, will be tested for COVID-19.