Spain's Sanchez tests negative for COVID-19, to quarantine after meeting France's Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the Elysee Palace as part of events marking the 60th anniversary of the signing of the OECD convention in Paris, France, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday but will quarantine until Dec. 24 after being in contact with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has contracted coronavirus, his office said.

Sanchez, who earlier on Thursday suspended all public activities, will take another test before the end of his self-isolation, it added.

Sanchez and Macron met on Monday in Paris. Video footage of Macron welcoming the Spanish prime minister at the Elysee Palace showed both wore masks and did not shake hands.