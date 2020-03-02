Healthcare
France's Macron cancels events to focus on coronavirus response

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron cancelled two scheduled events this week to focus on France’s response to the coronavirus crisis, his office said on Monday.

A visit to southwestern France on Wednesday was postponed while his attendance at the Jewish group CRIF’s annual dinner on Tuesday was cancelled.

“It doesn’t mean the president is self-isolating, this is to make sure he is available to manage the situation,” the official said. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Alison Williams)

