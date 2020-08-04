Macron announces bonus package for homecare workers amid COVID-19 crisis

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday the country’s 320,000 homecare workers would each be granted a COVID-19 bonus of 500 euros, a package worth 160 million euros ($188.08 million).

“These men and women were the forgotten ones of the COVID bonus”, Macron said during a press conference in the southern city of Toulon, adding the French state would put up 80 million euros and the local governments the other half of the package. ($1 = 0.8507 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Henri-Pierre Andre; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Jon Boyle)