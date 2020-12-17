UPDATE 1- France's Macron has tested positive for COVID-19 - Presidency

(Adds quotes)

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today,” his office said in a statement. “This diagnosis was made following an PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms.”

The presidency said he would isolate for the next seven days. (Reporting by Elisabeth Pineau and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alex Richardson)