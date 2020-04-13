Brazil's Maia says govt estimate on bill to support states "far" from reality

BRASILIA, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Monday that a bill to provide financial support to Brazilian states and municipalities fighting the novel coronavirus would have a much smaller impact than the federal government has estimated.

Maia said the Economy Ministry included issues that are not addressed in the text proposed by the lower house in its 222 billion reais ($42.73 billion) Saturday estimate of the impact of the support bill.