BLANTYRE, April 4 (Reuters) - Malawi’s president and cabinet will take a 10% salary cut and redirect the money towards the fight against coronavirus, President Peter Mutharika said on Saturday.

In a national address on state television, Mutharika announced a number of measures aimed at cushioning small and medium businesses, including tax breaks, reduction in fuel allowances and increase in risk allowances for health workers. (Reporting by Frank Phiri; Editing by Angus MacSwan)