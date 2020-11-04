CORRECTED-Malaysia says over 2,600 Malindo Air employees affected by retrenchment plan

(Corrects throughout to read the employees were affected by the retrenchment plan, not all were retrenched)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s human resources ministry said on Wednesday 2,647 employees were affected by a retrenchment exercise at carrier Malindo Air as the coronavirus pandemic batters the aviation industry.

The Malaysia-based airline is an offshoot of Indonesia’s Lion Air. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)