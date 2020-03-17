Malaysia postpones pre-APEC meeting due to virus spread - govt

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia has postponed a three-day meeting of finance and central bank officials from APEC countries that was scheduled to start on Tuesday because of the coronavirus outbreak, a government spokeswoman said.

“The decision was made as a measure to protect the safety and health of all delegates as well as the secretariat,” the spokeswoman said in a statement, adding no new date has been set yet.

Malaysia is slated to host the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)