Malaysia to weigh whether to continue with APEC 2020 events

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia said on Thursday that its cabinet will consider whether to continue with Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events scheduled for this year.

A minister in the prime minister’s department, Redzuan Yusof, told reporters the country has placed a travel ban on all arrivals from Denmark, and could add more countries to the list.

Malaysian authorities are tracking around 5,000 citizens across the country believed to have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus at a religious event on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. (Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by John Stonestreet)