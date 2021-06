FILE PHOTO: A vial labelled with the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities said on Friday conditional approval had been granted for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Siam Bioscience Co in Thailand.

Health Ministry director-general, Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a statement the vaccine supply received from Thailand is expected to speed up implementation of Malaysia’s national vaccination programme.