Workers spray disinfectant at an apartment, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 1,208 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total to 47,417 infections.

The health ministry also recorded three new fatalities, raising the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 309.