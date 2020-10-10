Malaysia reports 374 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the outbreak continues in Kuala Selangor, Malaysia October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 374 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a slight increase from the previous day, as health officials ramp up contact tracing in Sabah state where a large number of cases have been detected over the past few weeks.

The new cases raise the cumulative tally to 15,096 cases, according to the health ministry. There were three new deaths reported, raising the toll to 155.