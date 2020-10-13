Malaysia reports 660 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 660 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, more than half of those in Sabah, a state now under lockdown, and as the capital braces for similar restrictions on movement to come into force this week.

The new infections raise Malaysia’s cumulative tally to 16,880 cases, according to the health ministry. There were four new deaths reported, taking total fatalities to 163. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)