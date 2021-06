KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 7,105 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections recorded in the country to 579,462.

Malaysia entered a strict two-week lockdown on Tuesday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. It saw record daily infections and deaths on Saturday, though the numbers have dipped since. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)