FILE PHOTO: A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 7,703 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its total number of infections to 587,165.

Malaysia is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections, though cases have dipped since hitting a record on Saturday.