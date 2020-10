FILE PHOTO: A worker sprays disinfectant at Independence Square during a disinfection operation amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities reported 865 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the country’s total to 21,363.

The Southeast Asian country, which imposed targeted lockdowns this month as infections surged, also recorded three new deaths, bringing its total number of fatalities to 190.