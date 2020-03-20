CORRECTED-Malaysia reports third coronavirus death

(Corrects second paragraph to say the man’s death is linked to the Islamic gathering, not that he attended)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Friday said a 58-year-old man had died from COVID-19, bringing its total number of deaths from coronavirus infection to three.

The case is linked to an Islamic gathering near Kuala Lumpur that was attended by 16,000 people, the health ministry said.

The event, which had participants from over 20 countries, has been linked to nearly 750 cases in Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)