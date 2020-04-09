Financials
Malaysia says committed to fiscal discipline despite big stimulus package

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s finance minister said on Thursday that the country’s fiscal consolidation efforts would resume once its health and economic conditions stabilise.

The government has announced a stimulus package of 260 billion ringgit ($59.84 billion) to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Southeast Asia’s third-biggest economy.

“Despite the sizeable fiscal outlay in the economic stimulus packages, the government’s commitment towards fiscal discipline has not wavered,” Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said in a statement.

“To ensure limited medium-term implication to public finance, measures introduced are one-off, temporary and time bound. As these measures are non-recurring expenditures, fiscal consolidation efforts will resume once health and economic conditions stabilise.”

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Catherine Evans

