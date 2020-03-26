Malaysia stock exchange to provide flexibility for brokers to manage margin accounts

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s national stock exchange said on Thursday it will provide greater flexibility for brokers to manage margin accounts as part of efforts to alleviate the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on capital market players.

It will also expand the list of collaterals for margin financing, the Bursa Malaysia stock exchange said in a statement.

The exchange reiterated that the stock market will remain open during the period of travel and movement restrictions imposed in Malaysia to contain the spread of the outbreak. Malaysia has the greatest number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia, with the tally topping 2,000 on Thursday.