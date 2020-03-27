Asia
March 27, 2020 / 9:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia has rice stocks for 2.5 months as Vietnam curbs exports

Mei Mei Chu

3 Min Read

    By Mei Mei Chu
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia's has enough
rice to last two and a half months, the Ministry of Agriculture
and Food Industry told Reuters on Friday, after Vietnam
suspended exports to feed its own people amid the coronavirus
epidemic.
    Vietnam, the third largest rice exporter, on Wednesday said
it would not sign any new rice export contracts until March 28
to ensure sufficient domestic supplies, raising concerns about
global food security. 
    Malaysia, a net rice importer, said its food supply was
sufficient as it entered the second week of a one-month
restricted movement order, including closing borders and
requiring non-essential businesses to shut, in a bid to stop the
virus.
    The country has 500,000 tonnes of rice stocks and consumes
200,000 tonnes a month, according to data from the Agriculture
and Food Industries Ministry provided to Reuters.
    "Bernas acted early to secure rice export contracts until
May 2020 from Vietnam even though it was at a high price," the
ministry said, referring to the national rice agency. 
    "Our next step is to also purchase rice from other countries
including Pakistan, India, Myanmar and Thailand,” it said.
    Malaysia, the 22nd largest rice consumer in the world, farms
its own rice but also imports 30-40% of its requirement to feed
its population of 32.6 million.
    The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Malaysia
has doubled this week to more than 2,000, the highest in
Southeast Asia, with 23 deaths. 
    Below are food stocks in Malaysia as of March 25, according
to the ministry: 
                  Stockpile               Consumption 
 Rice             500,000 tonnes           200,000 tonnes month
 Chicken      59,000,000 chicken     43,000,000 chicken a month
 Eggs           800,000,000 eggs       620,000,000 eggs a month
 Meat              25,000 tonnes   Enough to meet current needs
 Fish             150,000 tonnes   Enough to meet current needs
 Vegetables                            235,681.2 tonnes a month
 Fruits                                128,282.8 tonnes a month
 Fresh milk                             5,100,000 litre a month
 
 (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu
Editing by Robert Birsel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below