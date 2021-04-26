Malaysia says oil-backed trust fund to pay for COVID-19 vaccines

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s vaccine procurement plan will be bankrolled entirely by a national trust fund that was built primarily on contributions from state energy firm Petronas, the finance minister said on Monday.

Last week, the government enacted an emergency law to allow it to tap the fund, which was set up to support infrastructure and other development and provide federal loans to Malaysia’s states.

The government will use 5 billion ringgit ($1.22 billion) out of the 19.5 billion ringgit in the fund to buy enough vaccines to cover 120% of its population and speed up the inoculation programme, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.

“Vaccination is key to economic recovery and the objective of the formation of (the fund) was to protect the future generation, and what better measure to protect the people by ensuring herd immunisation through vaccination,” Tengku Zafrul said in a presentation to media.

Petronas contributed 10.4 billion ringgit to the fund as of end-Dec last year, while the remaining 9.1 billion ringgit was from cumulative investment returns, according to ministry data.

Petronas already provides annual dividends to the government, having declared an 18 billion ringgit payout for this year.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in March nearly doubled Malaysia’s COVID-19 immunisation budget to 5 billion ringgit, which he expects will help achieve the government’s target of innoculating 80% of Malaysia’s 32 million population by December.

But the opposition and the public have criticised the government for what they view is a slow rollout of the vaccination plan, which was launched in February.

A total of 800,996 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday.

Malaysia has the third-highest number of infections in the region behind Indonesia and the Philippines, recording as of Sunday nearly 393,000 coronavirus cases and 1,436 deaths. ($1 = 4.1015 ringgit) (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan Editing by Ed Davies)