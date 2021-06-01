Malaysia's 2021 GDP forecast could be lowered - finance minister

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s 2021 economic growth forecast could be lowered due to new lockdown measures that do not allow non-essential businesses to operate, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz did not give a new forecast. He also said Malaysia’s fiscal deficit will likely be higher than the 6% target announced earlier. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan, writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)