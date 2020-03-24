CORRECTED-Malaysia's biggest palm producing state to suspend some operations

(Corrects first paragraph to say some workers test positive, not seven)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s largest palm producing state, Sabah, says it will temporarily suspend palm operations in three districts after some plantation workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

All oil palm plantations in Tawau, Lahad Datu, and Kinabatangan will be suspended from March 25-31, while palm processing factories will be suspended from March 27-31, according to a government notice released on Tuesday.

Sabah state, located in the east of the country, accounts for about 25% of Malaysia’s palm oil production. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu, editing by Louise Heavens)