Malaysia palm growers ask for plantations to run during movement curbs

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s palm oil plantation’s must be allowed to operate during the two weeks of restricted movements the government has ordered to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Malaysian Palm Oil Association said on Tuesday.

Malaysia has restricted its borders and internal movement from March 18-31 to limit the coronavirus spread.

The group representing growers said it has conveyed its concerns to the government and appealed for plantations to be allowed to operate during the restriction period.

“It will take two to three months for things to return to normalcy after the shut down,” association Chief Executive Nageeb Wahab told Reuters. (Editing by Christian Schmollinger)