Malaysia palm oil plantations to shut down to comply with virus curbs

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 (Reuters) - Palm oil plantations in Malaysia will have to stop operations for the next two weeks to comply with government orders to shut non-essential businesses to contain the spread of the coronavirus, a producer group said on Wednesday.

Malaysia has closed its borders and restricted internal movement by shutting schools and businesses from Wednesday until March 31, after its infections climbed to the highest in Southeast Asia.

Palm oil plantations had requested an exemption, but they have not heard back from the government, Nageeb Wahab, chief executive of the Malaysian Palm Oil Association, told Reuters.

“In view of that, we have to adhere to the government directive to cease operations,” the group wrote in a letter to members that was seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Tom Hogue)