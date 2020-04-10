Healthcare
April 10, 2020 / 7:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia top palm oil producing state to allow plantations without coronavirus cases to reopen

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia biggest palm oil producing state, Sabah, will allow plantations and mills that do not have any coronavirus infections to resume operations, the chief minister said in a statement on Friday.

Sabah, which accounts for about 25% of palm oil production in the world’s No.2 producer, had previously ordered palm operations in six districts to shut until mid-April as part of its coronavirus containment measures. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

