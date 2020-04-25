Malaysia's Petronas says domestic projects resuming after virus curbs

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian state energy company Petronas said on Saturday that most of its domestic projects that were suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions have either resumed activities or will be restarting soon.

“Petronas is striving to minimise the impact to its planned domestic CAPEX programme in the face of the current challenges,” the company said in a statement.

“However, we do expect that some projects will be naturally delayed due to the prolonged lockdowns implemented globally and the movement control order in Malaysia, and further disruptions anticipated to the global supply chain.” (Reporting by Krishna N. Das, editing by Louise Heavens)