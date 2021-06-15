REFILE-Malaysia PM announces strategy to exit COVID-19 crisis

(Refiles to add dropped word million paragraph 2)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday announced a plan for a phased recovery and exit strategy from the country’s coronavirus crisis and said cases continued to be on the decline.

Muhyiddin also announced that 16 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been secured for delivery by the end of July. (Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Andrew Heavens)