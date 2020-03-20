Malaysia says citizens working in third country can only return after Mar. 31

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 (Reuters) - Malaysians with long-term entry passes to another country will be allowed to travel out for work, but only be able to return home after the end of an ongoing restriction of movement order, the government said on Friday.

This will allow Malaysians working in Singapore to cross the Causeway to go to work. However, they can only return after the order, which has shut down schools, businesses and curbs public movement, expires on March 31, a government spokesman said.