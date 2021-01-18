Malaysia to roll out additional $3.7 bln stimulus measures -PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia will introduce 15 billion ringgit ($3.71 billion) worth of additional stimulus measures to support its pandemic-hit economy and fight COVID-19, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address on Monday.

Malaysia declared a state of emergency last week to help curb the spread of the outbreak, which has been worsening in recent days in the Southeast Asian country. ($1 = 4.0470 ringgit) (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan Editing by Ed Davies)