Malaysia sees $800 million tourism sector losses in January-February

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s tourism sector has likely suffered nearly 3.4 billion ringgit ($794.95 million) in losses in the first two months of 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday.

Muhyiddin said the government also estimates that the pandemic will cause a fall of between 0.8% and 1.2% to the country’s gross domestic product, though he did not specify over what period.