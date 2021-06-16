Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Malaysia says China to contribute 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Sinovac logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Wednesday China had agreed to contribute 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines made by its drugmaker Sinovac BioTech to the Southeast Asian country.

“This timely contribution will bolster the vaccination process and assist the ongoing rollout of Malaysia’s National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme,” Hishammuddin said.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

