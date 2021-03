KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia will buy additional Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 doses, bringing the total secured to 32 million, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Monday.

The total amount of doses secured is expected to be enough to cover 50% of Malaysia’s population, Khairy said. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Tom Hogue)