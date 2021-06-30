Malaysia to receive vaccines donated by Japan, U.S. this week

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker speaks to a man under observation after receiving coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at Sunway Medical Centre, in Subang Jaya, Malaysia March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will receive 1 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines donated by Japan on Thursday, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters on Wednesday.

Malaysia country will receive another 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine donated by the United States on Friday, Khairy said.

Japan has agreed to donate similar amounts of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia also.